Sevilla coach Vincenzo Montella said here Tuesday that it was important for his team to believe they can come back from their 2-1 loss to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal tie.

Speaking at a press conference on the eve of the second leg at Munich's Allianz Arena, Montella said the key for Sevilla would be to "remain in the game in the whole time, playing with balance and patience."

"If we believe it is possible we will be able to do it. What's most important is that we don't concede any goals in the first half," the coach said.

"The other day we started well, with ambition, with our heads in the game and with opportunities to score. After the first goal and during the second half we lost our balance, we didn't play as a team. We have to be confident in our attack," Montella said.

Asked about those who think the tie with Bayern is already decided, Montella said his team was worthy of respect.

"I haven't been here long, but I believe that we deserve to be here. The team has conquered on the pitch and I think that Sevilla is a respected team, not only by Spanish opponents but also those outside of Spain," he said.

One of his players, midfielder Franco Vazquez, emphasized the point, saying, "No one has gifted us anything and the players, board and fans deserve respect."

Talking about Wednesday's game, Vazquez said that Sevilla have a chance.

"I don't think it's impossible. We know it's not easy to win here, but we come here with a lot of enthusiasm. If we have a good match we'll have our chances," he said.