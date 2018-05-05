Sevilla's forward Sandro Ramirez reacts during the La Liga match between Sevilla and Real Sociedad at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville, Spain, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIO MUÑOZ

Sevilla marked the return of Joaquin Caparros as coach after a 13-year absence with a 1-0 victory here Friday against Real Sociedad, the hosts' first win in 10 matches.

Besides ending their slump, Sevilla dimmed Sociedad's hopes of playing in Europe next season, as the Basque side remain five points out of the final Europa League berth with just two matches left.

Sevilla, with 51 points from 35 matches, sit seventh in La Liga, though Getafe and Girona are both within three points in the scramble for the last European slot.

Caparros, who coached Sevilla in 2000-2005, answered the call to guide the team for the last four matches of the season after the club fired Vincenzo Montella in the wake of a humiliating 5-0 loss to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final.

With little time to prepare, Caparros made only two changes to the starting 11, preferring instead to concentrate on tactical adjustments.

Sevilla showed more spark than Sociedad, who came into the match having won four of their last six under new coach Imanol Alguacil.

Pablo Sarabia created two chances in the first 15 minutes, forcing a skillful stop from Sociedad keeper Miguel Angel Moya on the second occasion.

The visitors, meanwhile, struggled to bring any pressure on the Sevilla goal, managing only a weak header by Adnan Januzaj in the 18th minute and half-volley from Mikel Oyarzabal in the 36th that home keeper David Soria handled with ease.

Sarabia sent a header over the cross-bar before Sandro redirected Ever Banega's cross in the final minute of the first half and Moya reached out a hand to make the save.

What turned out to be the winning goal came just 30 seconds into the second half.

Nolito released Sandro with a great pass and when Sociedad's Alvaro Odriozola fouled the striker in the area, the referee pointed to the spot.

Banega converted to put Sevilla ahead 1-0.

Compelled to respond, Sociedad pressed forward, but lacked the creativity or resolve to undo a solid Sevilla defense, while only another fine effort by Moya prevented Sandro from doubling the hosts' lead in the 52nd minute.

Sociedad dominated play in the final stretch as Sevilla showed clear signs of fatigue, but they failed to capitalize on their opportunities and the home side took all three points, to the immense relief of the 34,000-plus at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium.