Sevilla coach Pablo Machin on Wednesday said about the upcoming UEFA Europa League match against Belgium's Standard Liege that he has confidence in his squad.

The Spanish coach made his remarks at a press conference on the eve of the international showdown on Thursday at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville.

"We should be confident. I'm clear in how I want the team to play," Machin stated on Sevilla's official twitter account.

Machin said the UEFA Europa League is special for Los Hispalenses and its fans as Sevilla is a five-time UEFA Europa League champion; having won (in 2006, 2007, 2014, 2015 and 2016) the international competition more than any other team.

Machin stressed that Standard Liege had a talented group of players.

"Standard will be a tough opponent, they're always a fixture in European competitions. They're very good on the ball and they're very physical as well," he said.

Given that Sevilla had suffered two consecutive defeats in the Spanish La Liga, the coach underscored that it was important to start winning in the UEFA Europa League group stage in order for the team to regain its confidence.