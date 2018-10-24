Sevilla coach Pablo Machin warned his players on Wednesday that they should not underestimate Turkey's Akhisar, Los Hispalenses' upcoming opponent in the Spanish side's UEFA Europa League group stage.

Sevilla is set to host Akhisar on Thursday and the Turkish side has been playing poorly this year having failed to win in the Europa League group stage and only having five points in the Turkish Super Lig.

"They're bottom of their league and haven't got a point in the Europa League, but if we start thinking that we can win just because of who we are, we're very much mistaken," the Spanish coach said via Sevilla's official website.

Machin said Akhisar managed to defeat the famed Turkish team Galatasaray - this year's leader of the Turkish league - and so Machin felt that Sevilla needed to make use of all chances Los Hispalenses has to take an early lead.

Machin was also happy with the return of injured players and those who have been completing their recovery processes, including defenders Gabriel Mercado, Sergio Escudero and midfielder Ibrahim Amadou, assuring that midfielder Maxime Gonalons was set to rejoin the group next week.

"That will make us more competitive, although football has its paradoxes... we've had our best results when we've had the most difficulties," said Machin.