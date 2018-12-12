Sevilla FC's defender Sergi Gomez (L), midfielder Jesus Navas (4-L) and Dutch forward Quincy Promes (3-R) take part in a training session in Seville, southern Spain, Dec 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIO MUNOZ

Sevilla defender Sergi Gomez on Wednesday showed confidence in his side, ahead of UEFA Europa League last group stage match against FC Krasnodar.

Sevilla currently holds the Group J second spot with nine points, on goal differential ahead of third-placed Standard Liege, three point behind leader Krasnodar.

"We are aware of the importance of the match, it is like a final. The team will step up," the 26-year-old Spaniard said during a joint press conference with coach Pablo Machin.

"Everyone in the dressing room is only thinking about Krasnodar, we're all just focused on tomorrow's match," he added.

Sevilla will take on Krasnodar at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Thursday.