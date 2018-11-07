Sevilla FC defender Sergio Escudero said Wednesday that the Akhirsarspor side his team is set to face here in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League tie will be much better than the squad that lost the first leg in a rout.

Sevilla crushed the Turkish club 6-0 in the Oct. 25 contest at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium in Seville.

The teams will meet here Thursday in the second leg of the Group J battle.

"We expect a different match from the first fixture," Escudero said during a press conference Wednesday. "They play at home, with their fans, and they're going to want to compete well against us."