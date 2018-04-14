Referee Gonzalez Fuertes (3L) shows red card to Sevilla FC forward Wissam Ben Yedder (2R) during that club's Spanish La Liga soccer match versus Villarreal at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, on April 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAUL CARO CADENAS

Sevilla FC defender Sergio Escudero (R) vies for the ball against Villarreal CF midfielder Samuel Castillejo during their Spanish La Liga soccer match at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, on April 14, 2018. EFE-EPA/Raul Caro Cadenas

Sevilla FC midfielder Steven N'Zonzi (2R) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Villarreal CF during their Spanish La Liga soccer match at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, on April 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAUL CARO CADENAS

Sevilla on Saturday was held 2-2 to Villarreal in the 32nd round of La Liga, failing to break its five-game winless streak.

The draw endangers Sevilla's hopes to finish La Liga in a position that could secure a berth in the next edition of the UEFA Europa League.

Villarreal forward Daniel Raba gave his side a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 36th minute.

Sevilla forward Wissam Ben Yedder was sent off in the 62nd minute, and just six minutes later, Villarreal forward Carlos Bacca extended the lead to 2-0.

The tide began to turn when Villarreal defender Jaume Costa was sent off in the 76th minute for blocking the ball with his hand, but Sevilla forward Nolito failed to narrow the score after missing a penalty one minute later.

Nolito redeemed himself by making the first goal for Sevilla in the 78th minute, and his teammate Steven N'zonzi netted the equalizer just eight minutes before the end of the game to scrape together the 2-2 home draw.

Sevilla is now in the seventh position with 47 points, just one point behind sixth-placed Villarreal.

Barcelona is 11 points clear at the top of the La Liga table, ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid.