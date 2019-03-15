Joaquín Caparrós, who has replaced Pablo Machín as Sevilla's head coach, at Sánchez Pizjuán stadium in Seville on Mar. 15, 2019. EFE-EPA/Raúl Caro

Sevilla's former head coach Pablo Machin prior to the UEFA Europa League round of 16, second leg soccer match between SK Slavia Prague and Sevilla FC in Prague, Czech Republic, Mar. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Sevilla's former head coach Pablo Machin reacts during the UEFA Europa League round of 16, second leg soccer match between SK Slavia Prague and Sevilla FC in Prague, Czech Republic, Mar. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Sevilla has fired coach Pablo Machin on Friday one day after the team was knocked out of the Europa League and replaced him with Joaquin Caparros.

The club suffered a 4-3 defeat to Slavia Prague in the Czech Republic Thursday, after an extra-time goal from Ibrahim Traore in the 119th minute.

The five-time Europa League winner lost 6-5 on aggregate after a 2-2 draw at home in the first leg of the clash.

Machin, 43, from Girona was appointed head coach in May, with Sevilla blaming "a string of poor results in past weeks" for his dismissal 10 months later.

Director of football Caparros will take charge of the team with immediate effect until the end of the season.

He will be in the Sevilla dugout for the side’s clash against Espanyol on Sunday.

The veteran boss managed the side for a month last season after Italian manager Vincenzo Montella was sacked in April.

Sevilla said in a statement online: “Sevilla FC have made the decision this Friday to part company with first team coach, Pablo Machín following a string of poor results in past weeks.”

It announced that Caparrós “will take the reigns with immediate effect,” with Carlos Marchena and Paco Gallardo acting as assistants.

“The veteran coach will take training today and will be on the Sevilla bench this Sunday when the team travel to Cornellá to face Espanyol. He will act as coach until the end of the season,” the statement added.

It continued: “Caparrós will have experience in this role, having taken over from Vincenzo Montella in similar circumstances last season. Sevilla FC wants to thank Pablo Machín and his staff for the work they have done at the club. We wish them all the best for the future.”

Ramón Rodríguez Verdejo, commonly known as Monchi, has been named as a possible successor as director of football.

Club President José Castro said: “I want to thank Pablo Machín for his professionalism and commitment.”

He added: “Sevilla Football Club now needs a Director of Football and we want the best. And Monchi is the best. We are having productive conversations with him.”

Castro continued: “It's a tough moment but the club has always recovered. I am excited for the challenge. I trust in the squad. In moments like this, we all have to be united.”

Sevilla is sixth place in La Liga, five points away from a Champions League place.

Since Unai Emery left the club in June 2016 - for Paris St-Germain before his move to Arsenal in 2018 - Sevilla have had four managers.