Tornike Okriashvili (C in black) of FC Krasnodar celebrates after scoring against Sevilla FC in a Europa League match on Thursday, Oct. 4, in Krasnodar, Russia. EFE-EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Krasnodar goalkeeper Stanislav Kritsyuk scrambles to secure the ball as Sevilla's Quincy Promes approaches during a Europa League match on Thursday, Oct. 4, in Krasnodar, Russia. EFE-EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

FC Krasnodar's Pavel Mamaev (R) and Sevilla FC's Luis Muriel vie for the ball during a Europa League match on Thursday, Oct. 4, in Krasnodar, Russia. EFE-EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Sevilla led for much of Thursday's Europa League match here against FC Krasnodar only to give up two goals in the final 20 minutes and fall 2-1.

The 2-1 loss leaves the five-time Europa League champions in second place in Group J, with 3 points from two matches.

Krasnodar, meanwhile, have taken all 6 points and lead the group.

Sevilla began poorly and seemed to grow increasingly anxious as the first half wore on, but managed to reach the break with a 1-0 lead thanks to Krasnodar's bad luck.

The cross-bar intervened to stop shots by Krasnodar's Pavel Mamaev and Charles Kabore. And with two minutes left in first-half regulation, Nolito's strike off a Sevilla corner bounced off Kabore and into the Krasnodar net.

Sevilla was saved by the cross-bar yet again in the 54th minute, this time at the expense of Krasnodar's top scorer, Viktor Claesson.

The Russian side continued to press and they pulled level in the 72nd minute when sub Mauricio Pereyra knocked down a cross and beat Sevilla keeper Tomas Vaclik.

Franco Vazquez, who came on in the 76th minute for Nolito, squandered a chance when a Jesus Navas pass found him alone in front of the Krasnodar goal and Tornike Okriashvili scored the winner for the hosts with three minutes left.