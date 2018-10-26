Sevilla's Quincy Promes (in white) takes a shot on goal against Akhisar in a Europa League match on Thursday, Oct. 25, in Seville, Spain. EFE-EPA/Jose Manuel Vidal

Akhisar goalkeeper Milan Lukac (C) concedes a goal to Sevilla during a Europa League match on Thursday, Oct. 25, in Seville, Spain. EFE-EPA/Raul Caro

Sevilla players celebrate after going up 6-0 against Akhisar in a Europe League match on Thursday, Oct. 25, in Seville, Spain. EFE-EPA/Raul Caro

Quincy Promes had a brace as Sevilla routed Akhisar 6-0 here Thursday in a Europa League match pitting a five-time tournament winner against a squad at the bottom of the Turkish first division.

The Spanish club, who started the campaign with a 5-1 win over Standard Liege before losing 2-1 away to Krasnodar, now have 6 points and remain in the fight to finish first in Group J.

Dominant from the start, the hosts led 2-0 before the 10-minute mark on goals by Roque Mesa and Pablo Sarabia, who converted a penalty after Akhisar's Miguel Lopes fouled Aleix Vidal.

Promes got his first of the night - and his first since joining Sevilla - in the 35th minute, with some unintended help from Akhisar goalkeeper Milan Lukac.

The advantage swelled to 4-0 in the 50th minute with a goal by Luis Muriel and Promes completed the double 10 minutes later to make it 5-0 for the hosts.

Gabriel Mercado, in his first outing after missing six weeks to injury, scored in the 67th minute of a match Akhisar will be eager to forget.