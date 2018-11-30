Five-time Europa League winners Sevilla lost 1-0 here Thursday to Standard Liege, putting in doubt whether they will reach the knockout stage in the 2018-2019 edition of the tournament.
With 9 points, Sevilla must now defeat Group J leader Krasnodar (12 points) in the sixth and final group-stage match to guarantee a berth in the round of 16.
Standard, tied on points with Sevilla but trailing the Spanish team on goal difference, will end the stage with a game against last-place Akhisar.
The hosts started strongly and created three scoring chances before Sevilla found their footing and seized the initiative about mid-way through the first half, as Wissam Ben Yedder and Franco Vazquez threatened on successive opportunities.
Sevilla began the second half playing like a team that knew they only needed a draw and Standard's Moussa Djenepo made them pay for their complacency with a goal in the 61st minute.
The visitors saw their push for an equalizer crippled when Sarabia was sent off in the 67th minute after picking up a second yellow card.