Zinho Vanheusden (L) of Standard vies for the ball with Sevilla's Andre Silva during a Europa League match on Thursday, Nov. 29, in Liege, Belgium. EFE-EPA/Olivier Hoslet

Standard's Christian Luyindama (L) and Simon Kjaer of Sevilla FC go up for a ball during a Europa League match on Thursday, Nov. 29, in Liege, Belgium. EFE-EPA/Olivier Hoslet

Medhi Carcela (L) of Standard challenges Sevilla's Daniel Carrico during a Europa League match on Thursday, Nov. 29, in Liege, Belgium. EFE-EPA/ Olivier Hoslet

Five-time Europa League winners Sevilla lost 1-0 here Thursday to Standard Liege, putting in doubt whether they will reach the knockout stage in the 2018-2019 edition of the tournament.

With 9 points, Sevilla must now defeat Group J leader Krasnodar (12 points) in the sixth and final group-stage match to guarantee a berth in the round of 16.

Standard, tied on points with Sevilla but trailing the Spanish team on goal difference, will end the stage with a game against last-place Akhisar.

The hosts started strongly and created three scoring chances before Sevilla found their footing and seized the initiative about mid-way through the first half, as Wissam Ben Yedder and Franco Vazquez threatened on successive opportunities.

Sevilla began the second half playing like a team that knew they only needed a draw and Standard's Moussa Djenepo made them pay for their complacency with a goal in the 61st minute.

The visitors saw their push for an equalizer crippled when Sarabia was sent off in the 67th minute after picking up a second yellow card.