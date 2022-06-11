Although the legendary Johan Cruyff had defined soccer as a "very simple" thing, Spanish club Sevilla FC tends to disagree, and the contingent's emphasis on big data to help decipher the sport has led to it sending a delegation to India's own "Silicon Valley" in search of a high-tech holy grail.
The visit, which stems from a 2021 agreement signed with India's second division club Bengaluru United, goes beyond the sports arena, and aims to explore the potential of the southern Indian city, which is home to some of the world's biggest tech giants along with the local club.
"We have the knowledge of football and Bengaluru is the hub of technological knowledge. (...) We strongly believe that if we use cutting edge technology we would be much more competitive," Sevilla's president Jose Castro told EFE during the visit.
