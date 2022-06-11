Bangalore (India), 10/06/2022.- Jose Castro Carmona, president of Sevilla FC (L) and Elias Zamora Silero, Chief Data Officer at Sevilla FC, attend a news conference for the launch of the Football Hackathon ñ Data-Driven Player Performance Assessment in Bangalore, India, 10 June 2022. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV

Jorge Paradela, Business General Manager at Sevilla FC; Jose Maria Cruz, Chief Executive Officer at Sevilla FC and Jose Castro Carmona, President of Sevilla FC, attend a news conference for the launch of the Football Hackathon ñ Data-Driven Player Performance Assessment in Bangalore, India, 10 June 2022. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV

Although the legendary Johan Cruyff had defined soccer as a "very simple" thing, Spanish club Sevilla FC tends to disagree, and the contingent's emphasis on big data to help decipher the sport has led to it sending a delegation to India's own "Silicon Valley" in search of a high-tech holy grail.

The visit, which stems from a 2021 agreement signed with India's second division club Bengaluru United, goes beyond the sports arena, and aims to explore the potential of the southern Indian city, which is home to some of the world's biggest tech giants along with the local club.

"We have the knowledge of football and Bengaluru is the hub of technological knowledge. (...) We strongly believe that if we use cutting edge technology we would be much more competitive," Sevilla's president Jose Castro told EFE during the visit.

(...)