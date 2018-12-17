Former soccer player Ricardo Carvalho of Portugal shows the lot of FC Arsenal during the drawing ceremony of the UEFA Europa League 2018/19 Round of 32 matches at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, Dec. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

General view of the fixtures on an electronic panel during the drawing ceremony of the UEFA Europa League 2018/19 Round of 32 matches at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, Dec. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

The draw of the UEFA Europa League round of 32 was held on Monday in Nyon, Switzerland, leaving five-time champion Sevilla of Spain set to take on Italy's Lazio, while Spain's Valencia will face Scotland's Celtic.

The draw pitted Spain's Villarreal and Real Betis against Portugal's Sporting CP and France's Rennes, respectively.

England's Arsenal is set to face Belarus's BATE Borisov, while England's Chelsea will take on Sweden's Malmo.

Italy's Napoli and Inter will have clashes against Switzerland's Zurich and Austria's Rapid Wien, respectively, while Germany's Leverkusen and Frankfurt will face Russia's Krasnodar and Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk, respectively.

The draw also determined that Portugal's Benfica would play against Turkey's Galatasaray, while the Czech Republic's Plzen and Slavia Praha will have clashes with Croatia's Dinamo Zagreb and Belgium's Genk, respectively.

The other matches included Belgium's Club Brugge against Austria's Salzburg, Greece's Olympiacos versus Ukraine's Dynamo Kyiv, and Turkey's Fenerbahce against Russia's Zenit St Petersburg.

The UEFA Europa League round of 32 first-leg matches are set to be held between Feb. 12-14, while the second legs are scheduled for Feb. 20-21.