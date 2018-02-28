Sevilla's Joaquin Correa (L) scores a goal against Malaga CF's goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez during the La Liga soccer match between Malaga CF and Sevilla FC at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga, Spain, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/CARLOS DIAZ

Sevilla FC's Danish defender Simon Kjær (L) fights for the ball with Malaga CF's Uruguayan striker Diego Rolan during the La Liga soccer match between Malaga CF and Sevilla FC at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga, Spain, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/CARLOS DIAZ

Sevilla's Ever Banega (L) fights for the ball with Malaga's Isaac Success during the La Liga soccer match between Malaga CF and Sevilla FC at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga, Spain, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/CARLOS DIAZ

Malaga CF's Gonzalo "Chory" Castro in action during the La Liga soccer match between Malaga CF and Sevilla FC at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga, Spain, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/CARLOS DIAZ

Malaga CF's Brown Ideye (L) and Sevilla's Simon Kjaer (R) in action during the La Liga soccer match between Malaga CF and Sevilla FC at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga, Spain, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/CARLOS DIAZ

Malaga CF's Luis Hernandez (C) and Sevilla's Manuel Agudo 'Nolito' (R) in action during the La Liga soccer match between Malaga CF and Sevilla FC at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga, Spain, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/CARLOS DIAZ

Sevilla bounced back from last weekend 5-2 home loss to Atletico Madrid to prevail 1-0 here Wednesday over a Malaga side facing near-certain relegation from La Liga.

The visitors first shot came in the 13th minute, an effort from outside the box by Layun that Malaga keeper Roberto handled with relative ease.

In the following minute, however, Joaquin Correa beat Roberto with a low, hard strike to put Sevilla up 1-0.

Poor at the back and ineffectual on the attack, Malaga found themselves at the mercy of the vastly superior visiting team, who appeared to double their advantage when Ben Yedder scored off a corner, but the goal was disallowed for an offside.

After failing to muster a single shot in the first half, Malaga offered a few moments of quality after the break courtesy of Rolan and Ideye.

The loss leaves Malaga with 13 points, seven from safety, while Sevilla climb to 42 points and claim the fifth spot.