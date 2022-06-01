A resident of Jenin refugee camp smiles on his motorcycle as he poses for a picture. EFE/Sara Gómez Armas

Bassam al-Sadi, a regional head of the Islamic Jihad movement in the northern West Bank and a resident of Jenin refugee camp. EFE/ Alejandro Ernesto

While Israel considers it a hotbed for terror activities, Palestinian residents of the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank spend their nights speculating over who is next on the Israeli kill list.

"Neither I nor anyone in the camp is afraid of living here, or of what might happen to us. But every time the Israeli army enters, we inevitabely wonder who will be the next to die," Salim Awad tells Efe.

In the past two months, the countryside of Jenin and nearby villages have been constantly raided by Israeli forces after the latest wave of violence by Palestinians in the Israeli territory that has left 18 people killed.

