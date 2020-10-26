Shakhtar players in action during a training session in Kiev, Ukraine, 26 October 2020. FC Shakhtar Donetsk will face FC Internazionale Milano in their UEFA Champions League group B soccer match in Kiev, Ukraine, 27 October 2020. EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Shakhtar Donetsk's Manor Soloman (L) celebrates after scoring the 0-3 goal against Real Madrid during their UEFA Champions League group B soccer match between Real Madrid and Shakhtar played at Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, 21 October 2020. EFE/JuanJo Martin

Shakhtar head coach Luis Castro during a training session in Kiev, Ukraine, 26 October 2020. FC Shakhtar Donetsk will face FC Internazionale Milano in their UEFA Champions League group B soccer match in Kiev, Ukraine, 27 October 2020. EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Despite succumbing to a shock 2-3 home defeat to relative minnows Shakhtar Donetsk last week, the Ukrainian side’s coach, Portuguese Luis Castro, tells Efe in an interview that "Madrid is still Madrid" and remains one of the favorites to go all the way this season and add to their record haul of 13 Champions League wins.



The victory over Real was doubly surprising given that Shakhtar’s first team squad was decimated by a Covid-19 outbreak that saw 13 players sidelined for the match in Madrid.



The team will take on Inter Milan in its next group stage match on Tuesday and will be once again relying on stellar performances from the host of fringe squad players who stepped up on 21 October against Real. EFE-EPA



cgg/ks