Shakhtar Donetsk recovered from a deficit here Wednesday to defeat AS Roma 2-1 in the first leg of a UEFA Champions League knockout stage tie.
Toward the end of an action-packed first half, Roma poured on the pressure and it paid off with a goal in the 41st minute by Cengiz Ünder, with a key assist from Edin Dzeko.
The Shakhtar comeback began eight minutes into the second half, when Facundo Ferreyra equalized from close range.
Roma goalkeeper Alisson went on to make several great stops before finally conceding to Fred, who scored on a magnificent direct free kick in the 71st minute to put the Ukrainian side up 2-1.
Shakhtar nearly boosted the margin to 3-1 in the final play of the match, but Roma defender Bruno Peres was on the goal line to sweep the ball away.