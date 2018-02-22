Cengiz Under (R) of Roma in action against Ismaily (L) of Shakhtar during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, first leg soccer match between Shakhtar Donetsk and AS Roma in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Kostas Manolas (up C) of Roma in action during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, first leg soccer match between Shakhtar Donetsk and AS Roma in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Roma's players celebrate during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, first leg soccer match between Shakhtar Donetsk and AS Roma in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Cengiz Under (C) of Roma scores the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, first leg soccer match between Shakhtar Donetsk and AS Roma in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Bohdan Butko (R) of Shakhtar in action against Aleksandar Kolarov (L) of Roma during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, first leg soccer match between Shakhtar Donetsk and AS Roma in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Shakhtar's Fred (2-R) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the 2-1 lead during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, first leg soccer match between Shakhtar Donetsk and AS Roma in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Shakhtar Donetsk recovered from a deficit here Wednesday to defeat AS Roma 2-1 in the first leg of a UEFA Champions League knockout stage tie.

Toward the end of an action-packed first half, Roma poured on the pressure and it paid off with a goal in the 41st minute by Cengiz Ünder, with a key assist from Edin Dzeko.

The Shakhtar comeback began eight minutes into the second half, when Facundo Ferreyra equalized from close range.

Roma goalkeeper Alisson went on to make several great stops before finally conceding to Fred, who scored on a magnificent direct free kick in the 71st minute to put the Ukrainian side up 2-1.

Shakhtar nearly boosted the margin to 3-1 in the final play of the match, but Roma defender Bruno Peres was on the goal line to sweep the ball away.