Hoffenheim midfielder Florian Grillitsch (No. 11) scores a goal against Shakhtar Donetsk during a Group F Champions League match on Wednesday, Sept. 19, in Kharkiv, Ukraine. EFE-EPA/Sergey Dolzhenko

Shakhtar Donetsk defender Ismaily (R) celebrates scoring a goal against Hoffenheim during a Group F Champions League match on Wednesday, Sept. 19, in Kharkiv, Ukraine. EFE-EPA/Sergey Dolzhenko

Shakhtar Donetsk goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov (C) punches the ball away during a Group F Champions League match against Hoffenheim on Wednesday, Sept. 19, in Kharkiv, Ukraine. EFE-EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Maycon's goal in the 81st minute allowed Shakhtar Donetsk to salvage a 2-2 draw with Hoffenheim here Wednesday in the 2018-2019 Champions League opener for both clubs.

Hoffenheim had more of the ball during the first half of the Group F contest at Metalist Stadium at Kharkiv, where Shakhtar play their homes matches due to the ongoing conflict in Donetsk.

The visitors jumped out to an early lead on a goal in the 6th minute by Florian Grillitsch, who chipped the ball over Shakhtar keeper Andriy Pyatov after a give-and-go with Leonardo Bittencourt.

Ismaily delivered the hosts' first shot on goal in the 15th minute, an effort that Hoffenheim keeper Oliver Baumann handled with ease, while Pyatov stopped Adam Szalai a minute later.

Shakhtar pulled level in the 27th minute courtesy of Ismaily, who scored from inside the box after breaking free of defender Havard Nordtveit.

Joelington came close for Hoffenheim in the 28th minute and Bittencourt squandered a fine chance in the 37th before Nordtveit put the German aside 2-1 in the 38th minute, taking advantage when Pyatov got caught out of position on a corner.

Shakhtar became better organized on the attack with the entry of midfielder Viktor Kovalenko in the 56th minute, though the equalizer didn't come until inside the final 10 minutes.

The hosts flew forward in pursuit of the winner and Baumann needed to be sharp to deny Marlos in the final minute of regulation.