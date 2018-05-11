Kyle Edmund of Britain in action against Canada's Denis Shapovalov during their quarter final match of the 2018 Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

Canada's Denis Shapovalov in action against Kyle Edmund of Britain during their quarter final match of the 2018 Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

Canada's Denis Shapovalov reacts during his quarter final match against Kyle Edmund of Britain at the 2018 Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

Canadian rising star Denis Shapovalov narrowly defeated Kyle Edmund 7-5, 6-7 (6-8), 6-4 on Friday to become the youngest semi-finalist in the 17-year history of the Madrid Open.

The 19-year-old Shapovalov, a former Wimbledon junior champion who had never won a clay-court match on the ATP World Tour prior to this week, followed up victories over Tennys Sandgren, Benoit Paire and countryman Milos Raonic by edging the 22nd-ranked Briton in just under two and a half hours.

Shapovalov had a chance to wrap up the contest in straight sets, but he missed a return of serve on match point in the 12th game of the second set.

Edmund forced a decider by eking out a close tiebreaker, but he was unable to recover after dropping his serve early in the third set.

The 43rd-ranked Canadian showed nerves of steel in the last game, booking his second ATP World Tour Masters 1000 semi-final berth (after the 2017 Canadian Open) with a love service hold.

With the win, Shapovalov ran his career record against the 23-year-old Edmund to 3-2.

In their first career meeting in a 2017 Davis Cup singles match in Ottawa, Shapovalov was defaulted after unintentionally striking the chair umpire in the eye when he slammed a ball toward the crowd in frustration following the loss of a key point.

The unfortunate incident cost Canada that first-round tie because the Shapovalov-Edmund match was the fifth and deciding rubber.

The umpire, Arnaud Gabas, needed surgery to repair a fractured orbital bone under his left eye but returned to work soon afterward.

Next up on Saturday for Shapovalov will be German world No. 3 Alexander Zverev, who defeated big-serving, ninth-ranked American John Isner 6-4, 7-5.

Saturday's other men's singles semi-final will pit eighth-ranked South African Kevin Anderson against seventh-ranked Austrian Dominic Thiem, who upset Spanish world No. 1 Rafael Nadal 7-5, 6-3 on Friday.