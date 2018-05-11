Canadian rising star Denis Shapovalov narrowly defeated Kyle Edmund 7-5, 6-7 (6-8), 6-4 on Friday to become the youngest semi-finalist in the 17-year history of the Madrid Open.
The 19-year-old Shapovalov, a former Wimbledon junior champion who had never won a clay-court match on the ATP World Tour prior to this week, followed up victories over Tennys Sandgren, Benoit Paire and countryman Milos Raonic by edging the 22nd-ranked Briton in just under two and a half hours.
Shapovalov had a chance to wrap up the contest in straight sets, but he missed a return of serve on match point in the 12th game of the second set.
Edmund forced a decider by eking out a close tiebreaker, but he was unable to recover after dropping his serve early in the third set.
The 43rd-ranked Canadian showed nerves of steel in the last game, booking his second ATP World Tour Masters 1000 semi-final berth (after the 2017 Canadian Open) with a love service hold.
With the win, Shapovalov ran his career record against the 23-year-old Edmund to 3-2.
In their first career meeting in a 2017 Davis Cup singles match in Ottawa, Shapovalov was defaulted after unintentionally striking the chair umpire in the eye when he slammed a ball toward the crowd in frustration following the loss of a key point.
The unfortunate incident cost Canada that first-round tie because the Shapovalov-Edmund match was the fifth and deciding rubber.
The umpire, Arnaud Gabas, needed surgery to repair a fractured orbital bone under his left eye but returned to work soon afterward.
Next up on Saturday for Shapovalov will be German world No. 3 Alexander Zverev, who defeated big-serving, ninth-ranked American John Isner 6-4, 7-5.
Saturday's other men's singles semi-final will pit eighth-ranked South African Kevin Anderson against seventh-ranked Austrian Dominic Thiem, who upset Spanish world No. 1 Rafael Nadal 7-5, 6-3 on Friday.