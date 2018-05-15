Russia's Maria Sharapova in action during her women's singles first round match against Ashleigh Barty of Australia of the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO ONORATI

Three-time Italian Open champion Maria Sharapova of Russia on Tuesday battled to upset Australia's 16th-seeded Ashleigh Barty 7-5, 3-6, 6-2, in the first round of this year's tourney in Rome.

Participating for the 10th time in the tournament, the Russian needed two hours and 32 minutes to eliminate Barty, ranked No. 6 in the world.

Sharapova, the world's No. 40, is set to play the second round on Wednesday against Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova, who defeated Italy's Francesca Schiavone.

The Russian player has won three of her six clashes with Cibulkova.