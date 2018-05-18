Russia's Maria Sharapova in action against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko during their women's singles quarter final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in action against Russia's Maria Sharapova during their women's singles quarter final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Russia's Maria Sharapova celebrates after defeating Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in their women's singles quarter final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

A gritty and determined Maria Sharapova outlasted Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko 6-7 (6-8), 6-4, 7-5 Friday to reach the Italian Open semi-finals.

The Russian three-time champion lost the first set and squandered a 5-2 lead in the third set, but she kept battling and pulled out the victory in three hours and 11 minutes.

Ostapenko, the reigning French Open champion, came out on fire in the early going, but her serving issues let her 40th-ranked opponent get her teeth into the match.

Both players had set points in the opener, which Ostapenko finally won in a tightly contested tiebreaker.

Sharapova then seemed to take full control of the match by winning the second set and grabbing a 5-2 lead in the decider, with Ostapenko's weak serve proving to be a major liability.

But the Russian's serve also let her down in the latter stages, as the powerful Latvian rallied to level the third set at 5-5.

Sharapova, however, continued to punish Ostapenko's second serve en route to one last service break and her first berth in the Italian Open semi-finals in three years.

On Saturday, Sharapova will face the winner of a quarter-final match pitting Romanian world No. 1 Simona Halep against seventh-ranked Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia.

The Italian Open is a key tune-up for tennis' premier clay-court tournament, the French Open, which gets under way on May 27.