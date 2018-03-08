Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Maria Sharapova of Russia during the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Well Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Maria Sharapova of Russia in action against Naomi Osaka of Japan during the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Well Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Maria Sharapova of Russia in action against Naomi Osaka of Japan during the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Well Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Maria Sharapova of Russia sits during a change over break during her match against Naomi Osaka of Japan during the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Well Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Maria Sharapova of Russia in action against Naomi Osaka of Japan during the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Well Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Russia's Maria Sharapova returned to the Indian Wells after three years only to lose in the first round to Japan's Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday.

Osaka will now play Agnieszka Radwanska, rank 31, in the next round.

Meanwhile, Sam Stosur recovered after losing the first set to American Lauren Davis to win the game 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 and advance to the second round, where she will face Kristina Mladenovic.

Sixteen-year-old Amanda Anisimova beat 94th-ranked Pauline Parmentier 6-2, 6-2 to set up a second-round clash against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

"I'm really proud of myself. The biggest thing (in the pros) is about being tougher mentally. I try to take things one point at a time," Anisimova told the Tennis Channel.

In a marathon two hours and 23 minutes, Switzerland's Belinda Bencic knocked out Timea Babos 1-6, 6-1, 7-6 to set up a second-round clash with Jelena Ostapenko, while Canada's Eugenie Bouchard lost to Sachia Vickery 6-3, 6-4.