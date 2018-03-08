Russia's Maria Sharapova returned to the Indian Wells after three years only to lose in the first round to Japan's Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday.
Osaka will now play Agnieszka Radwanska, rank 31, in the next round.
Meanwhile, Sam Stosur recovered after losing the first set to American Lauren Davis to win the game 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 and advance to the second round, where she will face Kristina Mladenovic.
Sixteen-year-old Amanda Anisimova beat 94th-ranked Pauline Parmentier 6-2, 6-2 to set up a second-round clash against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.
"I'm really proud of myself. The biggest thing (in the pros) is about being tougher mentally. I try to take things one point at a time," Anisimova told the Tennis Channel.
In a marathon two hours and 23 minutes, Switzerland's Belinda Bencic knocked out Timea Babos 1-6, 6-1, 7-6 to set up a second-round clash with Jelena Ostapenko, while Canada's Eugenie Bouchard lost to Sachia Vickery 6-3, 6-4.