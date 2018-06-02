Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic plays Maria Sharapova of Russia during their men's third round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Maria Sharapova of Russia plays Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic during their women's third round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Maria Sharapova of Russia plays Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic during their women's third round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Russia's Maria Sharapova on Saturday thrashed the Czech Republic's Karoline Pliskova 6-2, 6-1, earning a place in the French Open round of 16.

World No. 30 Sharapova needed just 59 minutes to prevail in the clash between former world No. 1s, claiming her second carrer victory in as many matches over Pliskova, currently ranked No. 6.

Two-time French Open champion Sharapova committed a total of 19 unforced errors, one more than the number of winners she fired, but Pliskova lent her a hand by making 15 mistakes to only five winners.

Sharapova conceded her service game once in the first set, but managed to break her rival's three times to move a set closer to victory.

Without facing a single break point, Sharapova made the most of two break points out of three opportunities to sail into the round of 16.

Participating in the tournament for the first time since 2015 due to a 15-month ban over a doping violation, Sharapova is set to play either the United States' Serena Williams or Germany's Julia Goerges.