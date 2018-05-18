Australian Daria Gavrilova in action during her third-round match against Russian Maria Sharapova at the Italian Open tennis tournament at the Foro Italico in Rome, Italy, on May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO ONORATI

Maria Sharapova of Russia in action during her women's third-round match against Australian Daria Gavrilova during the Italian Open tennis tournament at the Foro Italico in Rome, Italy, on May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO ONORATI

Maria Sharapova of Russia celebrates after winning her third-round match against Australian Daria Gavrilova at the Italian Open tennis tournament at the Foro Italico in Rome, Italy, on May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO ONORATI

Russian three-time champion Maria Sharapova rolled to a 6-3, 6-4 victory Thursday over Daria Gavrilova to book a spot in the quarter-finals of the Italian Open, a key French Open tune-up event.

Sharapova needed an hour and 38 minutes to overcome the feisty Australian, who had upset Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (8-6) in a more than three-hour battle Wednesday night.

The 40th-ranked Russian dominated with her return game, breaking her opponent on seven occasions and winning 19 of Gavrilova's 22 second-serve points.

Sharapova struggled at times on her own serve - getting broken four times, committing six double faults and winning just 56 percent of her first-serve points - but her high winning percentage on second-serve points (53 percent) allowed her to clinch a relatively routine victory.

Even though the victory was not as clean as possible, Sharapova saw the glass as half-full in her post-match interview.

"I just like the way that I'm competing." she was quoted as saying on the WTA's Web site. "I like the way that I feel out there. I think that's really important, you know ... I just like the attitude with which I'm playing with."

Next up for Sharapova in Friday's quarter-finals will be Latvian reigning French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, who rallied for a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Briton Johanna Konta.

That match will be the first-ever meeting between two of tennis' most powerful baseline players.