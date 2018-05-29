Richel Hogenkamp in action against Maria Sharapova of Russia during their women's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Maria Sharapova of Russia in action against Richel Hogenkamp of the Netherlands during their women's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Maria Sharapova of Russia reacts after winning against Richel Hogenkamp of the Netherlands during their women's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova, 28th seeded, began her fight for the French Open title on Tuesday by beating the Netherlands' Richel Hogenkamp 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 and advancing to the second round.

The two-time French Open champion needed one hour and 54 minutes to beat Hogenkamp, world No. 133.

French Open organizers declined to give Sharapova a wild card spot in the 2017 edition, following her return from a 15-month doping sanction, and the last time she competed in Paris was in 2015.

Her next opponent is to be Croatia's Donna Vekic, who beat Kateryna Bondarenko of Ukraine 6-2, 6-4.