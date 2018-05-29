Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova, 28th seeded, began her fight for the French Open title on Tuesday by beating the Netherlands' Richel Hogenkamp 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 and advancing to the second round.
The two-time French Open champion needed one hour and 54 minutes to beat Hogenkamp, world No. 133.
French Open organizers declined to give Sharapova a wild card spot in the 2017 edition, following her return from a 15-month doping sanction, and the last time she competed in Paris was in 2015.
Her next opponent is to be Croatia's Donna Vekic, who beat Kateryna Bondarenko of Ukraine 6-2, 6-4.