A sheep and a dog play while the rest of the flock grazes in the Bieszczady mountains, in Lutowiska, south east Poland, 19 April 2020. EFE/EPA/Darek Delmanowicz POLAND OUT

A shepherd brings his flock of sheep to graze in the Bieszczady mountains, in Lutowiska, south east Poland, 19 April 2020. EFE/EPA/Darek Delmanowicz POLAND OUT

Sheep huddle together as they graze in the Bieszczady mountains, in Lutowiska, south east Poland, 19 April 2020. EFE/EPA/Darek Delmanowicz POLAND OUT

Sheep graze in the Bieszczady mountains, in Lutowiska, south east Poland, 19 April 2020. EFE/EPA/Darek Delmanowicz POLAND OUT

Sheep graze in the Bieszczady mountains, in Lutowiska, south east Poland, 19 April 2020. EFE/EPA/Darek Delmanowicz POLAND OUT

A shepherd brings his flock of sheep to graze in the Bieszczady mountains, in Lutowiska, south east Poland, 19 April 2020. EFE/EPA/Darek Delmanowicz POLAND OUT

Sheep graze in the Bieszczady mountains, in Lutowiska, south east Poland, 19 April 2020. EFE/EPA/Darek Delmanowicz POLAND OUT

This year, almost 5,000 sheep will graze in the Bieszczady or Beskid Niski mountains, in Lutowiska, south-east Poland.

Half of the animals belong to shepherds from Podhale while other animals are owned by local breeders.

A visual story by Darek Delmanowicz