Shia Muslims held large mourning processions across Afghanistan Thursday, the first after the Taliban seized power, to mark the death of Prophet Muhammad's grandson and his family in the battle of Karbala 1,400 years ago.

And for the first time, Taliban fighters carrying assault rifles guarded the processions in some areas in sharp contrast to the past several years, when Islamist groups would target the minority Shias on religious occasions.EFE

bks-ssk/sc