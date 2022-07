Duesseldorf (Germany), 29/07/2022.- A dry riverbed of the river Rhine in Duesseldorf, Germany, 29 July 2022. According to the waterway and shipping administration on the Rhine, water levels are expected to continue to fall over the next few days. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

Duesseldorf (Germany), 29/07/2022.- A dry riverbed of the river Rhine in Duesseldorf, Germany, 29 July 2022. According to the waterway and shipping administration on the Rhine, water levels are expected to continue to fall over the next few days. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

Duesseldorf (Germany), 29/07/2022.- A dry riverbed of the river Rhine in Duesseldorf, Germany, 29 July 2022. According to the waterway and shipping administration on the Rhine, water levels are expected to continue to fall over the next few days. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

The extreme climate conditions in Germany in recent weeks and months has seen the Rhine drop to unusually low levels that are starting to hamper the transport of goods and raw materials along the waterway which is key to coal and fuel supplies.

The drought, coupled with several heat waves, means the river, which connects major industrial sites from Rotterdam to Basel, is at “atypically low levels”, Germany's General Directorate for Waterways (GDWS) said.

(...)