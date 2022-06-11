The fatal shooting of veteran reporter Shireen Abu Akleh has fueled the vocation of journalism students in the region. Wielding pens and cameras, they are preparing to take over from their mentor at the forefront of covering the Israeli occupation. EFE-EPA/Yemeli Ortega

Journalism students at Birzeit University in Ramallah, Cisordania, take a radio and television class with professor Juman Quneis. EFE-EPA/Yemeli Ortega

Shireen, "the voice of Palestine" that lives on in young journalists

The fatal shooting of veteran reporter Shireen Abu Akleh has fueled the vocation of journalism students in the region. Wielding pens and cameras, they are preparing to take over from their mentor at the forefront of covering the Israeli occupation.

A month ago, Abu Akleh, known as the "voice of Palestine", was shot dead while covering an Israeli army raid in Jenin in the West Bank despite the fact that she was wearing a helmet and a bulletproof vest that identified her as “press”.

Upon hearing the news, thousands of students took to the halls of Ramallah’s Birzeit University to express their grief over the killing of Abu Akleh, a Palestinian icon after spending nearly three decades on radio and television.

“She was something like (...) ‘a superhero’ that cannot be beaten”, Duha Abuhijleh, the university’s coordinator of digital journalism tells Efe.

