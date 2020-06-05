A Romanian shoemaker has created size 75 shoes to help people respect social distancing rules.
Grigori Lup, 55, says he had to make his 10 workers temporarily unemployed in March when orders stopped coming in.EFE-EPA
Un zapatero rumano fabrica zapatos de talla 75 para garantizar la distancia social durante la pandemia
Romanian shoemaker Grigore Lup measures a pair of men's social-distancing shoes he invented during the Coronavirus pandemic, at his workshop, in Cluj Napoca city, 500 kms north-west of Bucharest, Romania, 04 June 2020 (issued 05 June 2020). EFE/EPA/Alexandru Pop
A pair of women's social-distancing red boots (foreground), created and produced by Romanian shoemaker Grigore Lup during the Coronavirus pandemic, at his workshop, in Cluj Napoca city, 500 kms north-west of Bucharest, Romania, 04 June 2020 (issued 05 June 2020). EFE/EPA/Alexandru Pop
A men's social-distancing shoe (up) aside a normal sized shoe (down) by Romanian shoemaker Grigore Lup is presented during the Coronavirus pandemic, at his workshop, in Cluj Napoca city, 500 kms north-west of Bucharest, Romania, 04 June 2020 (issued 05 June 2020). EFE/EPA/Alexandru Pop
Romanian shoemaker Grigore Lup displays a pair of men's social-distancing shoes he invented during the Coronavirus pandemic, at his workshop, in Cluj Napoca city, 500 kms north-west of Bucharest, Romania, 04 June 2020 (issued 05 June 2020). EFE/EPA/Alexandru Pop
Three pairs of social-distancing shoes, and on the right side a normal sized shoe for comparison, made by Romanian shoemaker Grigore Lup are presented at his workshop, in Cluj Napoca city, 500 kms north-west of Bucharest, Romania, 04 June 2020 (issued 05 June 2020). EFE/EPA/Alexandru Pop
Romanian shoemaker Grigore Lup poses while wearing a pair of men's social-distancing shoes he invented during the Coronavirus pandemic, at his workshop, in Cluj Napoca city, 500 kms north-west of Bucharest, Romania, 04 June 2020 (issued 05 June 2020). EFE/EPA/Alexandru Pop
Romanian shoemaker Grigore Lup poses while wearing a pair of men's social-distancing shoes he invented during the Coronavirus pandemic, at his workshop, in Cluj Napoca city, 500 kms north-west of Bucharest, Romania, 04 June 2020 (issued 05 June 2020). EFE/EPA/Alexandru Pop
Romanian shoemaker Grigore Lup works on a pair of unusual women's long shoes at his workshop, in Cluj Napoca city, 500 kms north-west of Bucharest, Romania, 04 June 2020 (issued 05 June 2020). EFE/EPA/Alexandru Pop
