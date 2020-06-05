Shoemaker creates size 75 shoes to help enforce social distancing

Un zapatero rumano fabrica zapatos de talla 75 para garantizar la distancia social durante la pandemia

Romanian shoemaker Grigore Lup measures a pair of men's social-distancing shoes he invented during the Coronavirus pandemic, at his workshop, in Cluj Napoca city, 500 kms north-west of Bucharest, Romania, 04 June 2020 (issued 05 June 2020). EFE/EPA/Alexandru Pop

A pair of women's social-distancing red boots (foreground), created and produced by Romanian shoemaker Grigore Lup during the Coronavirus pandemic, at his workshop, in Cluj Napoca city, 500 kms north-west of Bucharest, Romania, 04 June 2020 (issued 05 June 2020). EFE/EPA/Alexandru Pop

A men's social-distancing shoe (up) aside a normal sized shoe (down) by Romanian shoemaker Grigore Lup is presented during the Coronavirus pandemic, at his workshop, in Cluj Napoca city, 500 kms north-west of Bucharest, Romania, 04 June 2020 (issued 05 June 2020). EFE/EPA/Alexandru Pop

Romanian shoemaker Grigore Lup displays a pair of men's social-distancing shoes he invented during the Coronavirus pandemic, at his workshop, in Cluj Napoca city, 500 kms north-west of Bucharest, Romania, 04 June 2020 (issued 05 June 2020). EFE/EPA/Alexandru Pop

Three pairs of social-distancing shoes, and on the right side a normal sized shoe for comparison, made by Romanian shoemaker Grigore Lup are presented at his workshop, in Cluj Napoca city, 500 kms north-west of Bucharest, Romania, 04 June 2020 (issued 05 June 2020). EFE/EPA/Alexandru Pop

Romanian shoemaker Grigore Lup poses while wearing a pair of men's social-distancing shoes he invented during the Coronavirus pandemic, at his workshop, in Cluj Napoca city, 500 kms north-west of Bucharest, Romania, 04 June 2020 (issued 05 June 2020). EFE/EPA/Alexandru Pop

Romanian shoemaker Grigore Lup poses while wearing a pair of men's social-distancing shoes he invented during the Coronavirus pandemic, at his workshop, in Cluj Napoca city, 500 kms north-west of Bucharest, Romania, 04 June 2020 (issued 05 June 2020). EFE/EPA/Alexandru Pop