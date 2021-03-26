A person walks past closed Broadway theaters near Times Square, where the area's Broadway theaters are located, in New York, New York, USA, 19 March 2021. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

A hotel worker sweeps a quiet street near Times Square where some of the area's Broadway theaters are located in New York, New York, USA, 19 March 2021. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

After a year of pandemic, the world of theater is experiencing one of its worst crises, but the hope and resilience of the industry have prevented its collapse and, against all odds, have triggered its reinvention, allowing it to continue raising the curtain — even if it is just symbolically.

To mark World Theater Day, the culture sector seeks to capture the essence of the struggles it has faced around the globe, despite new initiatives to keep audiences enraptured, whether that be from the comfort of their sofa, in front of their computer or even live-streamed to a smartphone.

A Visual Story by Epa-Efe's Andy Rain in London, Justin Lane in New York and Javier Castro in Buenos Aires