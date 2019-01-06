Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam of Cameroon (L) drives around Milwaukee Bucks forward DJ Wilson (R) during the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Jan. 5, 2019. EPA/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (C) loses the ball between Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby of Britain (L) and Toronto Raptors forward Norman Powell (R) during the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Jan. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (R) drives on Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby of England (L) during the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Jan. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Pascal Siakam and Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points each to help Toronto Raptors beat Milwaukee Bucks 116-123 on Saturday.

Raptors and Bucks are the top two teams in the Eastern Conference.

Raptors, with a 29-12 record are right at the top of the Atlantic Division and second in the Eastern Conference, and recorded their sixth win of the last 10 games.

The Bucks were led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who posted 43 points and 18 rebounds.

Malcolm Brogdon scored 15 points, and Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe 14 each.

With a 27-11 record, Bucks lead the Central Division as well as the Eastern Conference.