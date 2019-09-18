A project to translate the Quran into sign language has allowed millions of Indonesians to embrace religion in the world’s most populous Muslim nation, where many deaf people face discrimination due to the lack of awareness about their condition.
At a small mosque in Karawang in West Java province, Galuh Sukmara Soejanto – a deaf activist who is part of the Quran Indonesia Project – explained the importance of learning sign language to 50 families who have deaf members, as part of an event of the program.