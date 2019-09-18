A teacher holds instruction cards showing the sign language for the names of the prophets during a Koran workshop for the deaf at Baitul Faliihin mosque in Karawang, West Java, Indonesia, Sept 8, 2019. EFE-EPA/IQBAL KUSUMADIREZZA

Deaf children play a board game during a Koran workshop for the deaf at Baitul Faliihin mosque in Karawang, West Java, Indonesia, Sept 8, 2019. EFE-EPA/IQBAL KUSUMADIREZZA

A teacher holds instruction cards showing the sign language for Arabic letters during a Koran workshop for the deaf at Baitul Faliihin mosque in Karawang, West Java, Indonesia, Sept 8, 2019. EFE-EPA/IQBAL KUSUMADIREZZA

A boy wears hearing aids during a Koran workshop for the deaf at Baitul Faliihin mosque in Karawang, West Java, Indonesia, Sept 8, 2019. EFE-EPA/IQBAL KUSUMADIREZZA

Classmates and an instructor (C) communicate in sign language during a Koran workshop for the deaf at Baitul Faliihin mosque in Karawang, West Java, Indonesia, Sept 8, 2019. EFE-EPA/IQBAL KUSUMADIREZZA

A project to translate the Quran into sign language has allowed millions of Indonesians to embrace religion in the world’s most populous Muslim nation, where many deaf people face discrimination due to the lack of awareness about their condition.

At a small mosque in Karawang in West Java province, Galuh Sukmara Soejanto – a deaf activist who is part of the Quran Indonesia Project – explained the importance of learning sign language to 50 families who have deaf members, as part of an event of the program.