Two large billboards read "The Z is the new swastika, of the new fascism" and "Russian soldier, stop. Remember your family. Go home with a clear conscience," on a street in the Ukrainian city of Odesa. EFE-EPA/Manuel Bruque

Two people stand in front of a sign that reads "God is with us, save us and have mercy" and is located on a street in Odesa, Ukraine. EFE-EPA/Manuel Bruque

A citizen walks past a sign that reads "Russian military ship, fuck you" and shows the Kremlin as a ship sinking in a sea of blood on a street in Odesa, Ukraine. EFE-EPA/Manuel Bruque

The billboards that dot Ukraine’s streets and highways have been given an update since Russia launched its invasion, with slogans of encouragement, humor and messages of outrage toward invading forces.

Billboards no longer try to flog products but instead aim to cheer up Ukraine's troops, appeal to divine protection, and seek to convince the Russian military that this is not their fight.

"Russian soldier, stop. Remember your family. Go home with a clear conscience," and "Special offer: See Ukraine and die. Cocktails included," are a few examples of the new messages scattered across Ukraine.

(...)