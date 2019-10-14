Sikh devotees carry Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, the holy book of the Sikh religion in a golden palanquin, at the culmination of a religious procession at the Golden Temple, the holiest of Sikh's religious sites on the eve of the 485th birth anniversary of the fourth Guru or the master of the Sikhs Sri Guru Ramdas Ji in Amritsar, India, 14 October 2019. EFE/EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Sikh devotees carry Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, the holy book of the Sikh religion in a golden palanquin, at the culmination of a religious procession at the Golden Temple, the holiest of Sikh's religious sites on the eve of the 485th birth anniversary of the fourth Guru or the master of the Sikhs Sri Guru Ramdas Ji in Amritsar, India, 14 October 2019. EFE/EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

A Sikh man displays his skills at Gatka, a form of Sikh martial art during a religious procession on the eve of the 485th birth anniversary of the fourth Guru or the master of the Sikhs Sri Guru Ramdas Ji in Amritsar, India, 14 October 2019. EFE/EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Sikh devotees carry Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, the holy book of the Sikh religion in a golden palanquin, during a religious procession on the eve of the 485th birth anniversary of the fourth Guru or the master of the Sikhs Sri Guru Ramdas Ji at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, India, 14 October 2019. EFE/EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Sikh men display their skills at Gatka, a form of Sikh martial art during a religious procession on the eve of the 485th birth anniversary of the fourth Guru or the master of the Sikhs Sri Guru Ramdas Ji in Amritsar, India, 14 October 2019. EFE/EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

A Sikh priest carries Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, the holy book of the Sikh religion on his head during a religious procession on the eve of the 485th birth anniversary of the fourth Guru or the master of the Sikhs Sri Guru Ramdas Ji, at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, India, 14 October 2019. EFE/EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

A Sikh priest (C), carries Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, the holy book of the Sikh religion on his head during a religious procession on the eve of the 485th birth anniversary of the fourth Guru or the master of the Sikhs Sri Guru Ramdas Ji at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, India, 14 October 2019. EFE/EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Sikh devotees carry Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, the holy book of the Sikh religion in a vehicle during a religious procession on the eve of the 485th birth anniversary of the fourth Guru or the master of the Sikhs Sri Guru Ramdas Ji in Amritsar, India, 14 October 2019. EFE/EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

A general view of the specially illuminated Golden Temple, the holiest of Sikh's religious sites on the eve of the 485th birth anniversary of the fourth Guru or the master of the Sikhs Sri Guru Ramdas Ji in Amritsar, India, 14 October 2019. EFE/EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH