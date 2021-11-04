Horses of the Nihang Sikhs at the protest site at the New Delhi - Haryana, Singhu border, India, 14 December 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

If tens of thousands of farmers have been at the forefront of an ongoing year-long protest in India against three farm laws seeking to liberalize the sector, the Nihangs - the orthodox warriors of the Sikh religion - have been at the forefront of the violence.

In the protesters' camps that have sprung up around New Delhi for almost a year, this martial order has recently been marred by a brutal murder and its members are accused of cutting off an officer's hand during clashes between protesters and the police last year.

Singhu is one of the three border points on the outskirts of the capital New Delhi occupied by the protesting farmers for almost a year.

On one side of the tents are the barricades erected by the Police to stop the advance of the peasants towards New Delhi, while on the other are thousands of farmers.

Easily recognizable for their indigo blue clothes and the swords and spears they carry, Nihangs are among those who have pitched their tents on the border in support of the movement.

"The government has blamed this protest many times and they want to remove it from here. The farmers here are protesting against the three black laws of the central govt and we are sitting here in with them," Amandeep Singh, a 28-year-old Nihang, explained to EFE.

Others of his order could be seen moving about the improvised tents, cooking food or attending to horses.

Their mission is to "protect the poor," said Singh, emphasizing that "this protest is going on very peacefully."