A Franciscan monk pulls a rope to ring the church bell ahead of a Franciscan procession inside the church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, 22 May 2020 (issued 23 May 2020). EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Worshippers pray next to the closed door of the the church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, 22 May 2020 (issued 23 May 2020). EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

A view of the Aedicule of the church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, 22 May 2020 (issued 23 May 2020). EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

A Franciscan monk prays at the marble slab stone covering the Tomb of Jesus during a Franciscan procession inside the church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, 22 May 2020 (issued 23 May 2020). EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

A Franciscan monk holds a candle during a Franciscan procession inside the church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, 22 May 2020 (issued 23 May 2020). EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

A view of the Aedicule of the church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, 22 May 2020 (issued 23 May 2020). EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Franciscan monks living in the church of the Holy Sepulchre during a Franciscan procession inside the church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, 22 May 2020 (issued 23 May 2020). EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Silence, prayers and psalms: this is the rhythm of life for religious communities in Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulcher which has been shut for almost two months, its longest closure in centuries.

The basilica normally receives thousands of pilgrims and tourists every day but Covid-19 has forced it to close to the public since 25 March.