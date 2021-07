A person sits in a car on an avenue in the city center of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 13 July 2021 (issued 14 July 2021). EFE / Orlando Barria

Haitians, who have a long history of protest, have not taken to the streets following the assassination of their president a week ago, nor have there been any public expressions of mourning.

The brutal killing of Jovenel Moise at his home, which came after three turbulent years in the Caribbean nation marked by protests, violence, kidnappings, economic ruin and Covid-19, has stunned the population.EFE

