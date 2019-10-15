Commercial fence with a model on a highway in Caracas, Venezuela, 29 August 2019. EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

Genesis Bastidas, a young woman who had a breast increase with breast prostheses, goes on a bus to the public hospital for medical control in Caracas, Venezuela, 08 August 2019. EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

Doctor Frolian Paez (L) does a surgical procedure of a structural rhinoplasty, in Caracas, Venezuela, 24 August 2019. EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

The aspiring candidates of the beauty contest 'Miss Earth Venezuela' during the final casting in Caracas, Venezuela, 11 July 2019. EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

Doctor Orlando Dominguez (R), prepares for a surgical procedure of rhytidectomy. in Caracas, Venezuela, 21 August 2019. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Genesis Bastidas, a young woman who had a breast increase with breast prostheses, sign up on a waiting list in a public hospital for medical check-up in Caracas, Venezuela, 08 August 2019. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Doctor Frolian Paez (C) does a surgical procedure of a structural rhinoplasty, in Caracas, Venezuela, 24 August 2019. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Every six minutes, someone in Venezuela goes under the cosmetic surgery knife.

In a country where millions suffer a shortage of medicine, thousands are prepared to spend the equivalent of 50-years of minimum wage in a bid to look more beautiful.