Atlético Madrid held a training session early on Wednesday, a day after Argentine coach Diego Simeone returned from the UEFA Elite Coaches Forum in Nyon, Switzerland.

Only four players from the first team took part in the practice, while 13 others were missing as they were called up for international play by their respective national teams with many to play in upcoming UEFA Nations League opening matches.

Among those present were Spanish midfielder Koke and forward Diego Costa, who suffered a blow to his right ankle during practice at the Los Rojiblancos' Wanda Training Complex.

Atlético Madrid is placed 10th in the La Liga standings with four points and is set to take on Basque side Eibar on Sept. 15.