A visitor takes a photo of the facade of the National Museum illuminated by projections titled 'Keep Dreaming' by Spectaculaires during a media preview of the Singapore Night Festival, in Singapore, 21 August 2019. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Visitors are silhouetted against projections on a domed roof titled 'Project:Dome' by STATE SENSOR during a media preview of the Singapore Night Festival, in Singapore, 21 August 2019. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

A visitor is silhouetted amongst plastic sheets as part of an installation titled 'Whispers' by the Light Society during a media preview of the Singapore Night Festival, in Singapore, 21 August 2019. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

A man interacts with an installation titled 'S.C.U.L.P.T' by Yann Nguema during a media preview of the Singapore Night Festival, in Singapore, 21 August 2019. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

A visitor is silhouetted amongst plastic sheets as part of an installation titled 'Whispers' by the Light Society during a media preview of the Singapore Night Festival, in Singapore, 21 August 2019. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

A visitor stands within an illuminated structure titled 'Symbiote' by Litewerkz during a media preview of the Singapore Night Festival, in Singapore, 21 August 2019. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

A visitor is silhouetted amongst plastic sheets as part of an installation titled 'Whispers' by the Light Society during a media preview of the Singapore Night Festival, in Singapore, 21 August 2019. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

A visitor walks past illuminated boards titled 'Disco Walkway' by Aux Media Group during a media preview of the Singapore Night Festival, in Singapore, 21 August 2019. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON