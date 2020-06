An imam, or religious leader, wears a safety visor as he delivers a sermon at the Al Istighfar Mosque in Singapore, 26 June 2020. EFE-EPA/WALLACE WOON

People pray while observing safe distancing at the Al Istighfar Mosque in Singapore, 26 June 2020. Mosques in Singapore reopened on 26 June 2020 with safety guidelines such as limited capacity, the use of personal prayer mats, temperature screening and social distancing.EFE-EPA/WALLACE WOON

Singapore partially reopened the doors to its mosques Friday, months after they were shut because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, in a move that looks to slowly normalize life in the city-state.

Muslims in the country were once again allowed to gather for Friday prayers via an online booking system limited to 50 people per session under strict social distancing measures according to the country’s Islamic authority.