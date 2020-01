Participant Mihail Velkov from Switzerland poses for a photograph during inauguration of Young Chef Olympiad India 2020, in New Delhi, India, 28 January 2020. Participants from 55 countries are taking part in the Young Chef Olympiad India this year. EFE/EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Participant Anton Eli Ingason from Iceland poses for a photograph during inauguration of Young Chef Olympiad India 2020, in New Delhi, India, 28 January 2020. Participants from 55 countries are taking part in the Young Chef Olympiad India this year. EFE/EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Participant Claudia Cebria Ros from Spain poses for a photograph during inauguration of Young Chef Olympiad India 2020, in New Delhi, India, 28 January 2020. Participants from 55 countries are taking part in the Young Chef Olympiad India this year. EFE/EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Participant Juan Calambas from Colombia poses for a photograph during inauguration of Young Chef Olympiad India 2020, in New Delhi, India, 28 January 2020. Participants from 55 countries are taking part in the Young Chef Olympiad India this year. EFE/EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

An Indian artist performs as participants attend the inauguration of Young Chef Olympiad India 2020, in New Delhi, India, 28 January 2020. Participants from 55 countries are taking part in the Young Chef Olympiad India this year. EFE/EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

The sixth edition of International Young Chef Olympiad kick started in the Indian capital New Delhi on Tuesday.

Participants from 55 countries across the world will be competing in various Indian cities for the next five days and will be judged by a panel of 24 chefs on 2 February.