View of a booth where an ATM will work to exchange bitcoins for dollars in the center of San Salvador, El Salvador, 30 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

With a week to go before Bitcoin becomes legal currency in El Salvador, some business owners visited by Efe on Monday displayed skepticism and cited a lack of public information ahead of the launch.

El Salvador will be the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, and it will circulate alongside the US dollar, the official currency in the Central American country.

In a tour of commercial areas in the cities of San Salvador, Santa Tecla, Mejicanos and Antiguo Cuscatlán, it was observed that establishments do not have notices up to inform their customers whether or not they will accept Bitcoin as payment.

Some merchants even said they had doubts and did not know whether the exchange of goods and services with the cryptocurrency would work like the dollar.