Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas of Britain celebrates on the podium prior wearing the overall leader yellow jersey following the 21st and final stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 116km between Houilles and Paris, France, Jul. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas (L) of Britain and Team Sky rider Chris Froome (R) of Britain drink Champagne during the 21st and final stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 116km between Houilles and Paris, France, Jul. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARCO BERTORELLO/ POOL

Team Sky rider Jonathan Castroviejo of Spain, Team Sky rider Luke Rowe of Britain, Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas of Britain, Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain, Team Sky rider Wout Poels of the Netherlands, Team Sky rider Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team Sky rider Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland celebrate following the 21st and final stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 116km between Houilles and Paris, France, Jul. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas (C) of Britain, wearing the overall leader yellow jersey, in action during the 21st and final stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 116km between Houilles and Paris, France, Jul. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIM LUDBROOK

Broadcaster Sky announced Wednesday it will discontinue its sponsorship of the British professional cycling team from 2020 onward.

"The decision will bring to a conclusion Sky's ownership and sponsorship of Team Sky, which will continue to race under a different name if a new backer is secured to provide funding from the beginning of 2020," the British broadcaster said in a statement on its website.

"The team will compete as Team Sky for the last time throughout the 2019 road racing season," it added.

Team Sky began competing in 2010 and since then has won 322 races, including eight Grand Tours, 52 other stage races and 25 one-day races.

"The vision for Team Sky began with the ambition to build a clean, winning team around a core of British riders and staff. The team's success has been the result of the talent, dedication and hard work of a remarkable group of people who have constantly challenged themselves to scale new heights of performance," Team Sky's general manager Dave Brailsford said.

Chris Froome, a 4-time Tour de France winner and Geraint Thomas, the 2018 Tour de France winner, lead the team, which has also had in its lineup Bradley Wiggins, who, in 2012, became the first British cyclist to win the Tour.