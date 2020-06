Skygazers across Asia enjoy 'Ring of fire' solar eclipse

Women wearing plastic face shields use special protective glasses to observe an annular partial solar eclipse in Cairo, Egypt, 21 June 2020.EFE/EPA/MOHAMED HOSSAM

View of an annular partial solar eclipse as seen from Cairo, Egypt, 21 June 2020.EFE/EPA/MOHAMED HOSSAM

The annular solar eclipse in Chiayi city, Taiwan, 21 June 2020.EFE/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

A man views the sun using special protective goggles during the annular solar eclipse in Chiayi city, Taiwan, 21 June 2020.EFE/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

View of an annular partial solar eclipse seen in the clouded sky over the outskirts of New Delhi, India, 21 June 2020.EFE/EPA/HARISH TYAGI

The reflection of a partial solar eclipse is projected through a telescope onto the hand of a man at the Citadel in downtown Amman, Jordan, 21 June 2020.EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

A woman wearing a face mask uses a mirror covered with a special filter to observe a partial solar eclipse at the Citadel in downtown Amman, Jordan, 21 June 2020.EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

View of a partial solar eclipse as seen from Jerusalem, Israel, 21 June 2020.EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

An Israeli astronomer uses spherical models of the Earth, Moon and Sun to explain the functioning of eclipses as people gather to observe a partial solar eclipse in Jerusalem, Israel, 21 June 2020. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN