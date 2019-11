Filipinos have a meal at the grave of a departed loved one at a cemetery in Caloocan City, northeast of Manila, Philippines 01 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

The smell of fresh paint mingled with the scent of flowers, mostly lilies and chrysanthemums, from the early hours of the morning in crowded Filipino cemeteries on the Day of the Dead.

In a festive and family atmosphere, far from the solemnity with which All Saints' Day is celebrated in other countries, it is expected that about 15 million people will visit the necropolis in the Philippines, the second country in the world to celebrate this date after Mexico.