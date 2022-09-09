EFEBy Paula Bayarte Puerto Maldonado, Peru

The Amazon may be known as the planet's main green lung, but smoke and the charred remains of thousands of trees cleared away for crop production, cattle-grazing and illegal mining are lending a black tinge to the sky in Peru's portion of the world's largest rainforest.

Just a few minutes' drive from Puerto Maldonado, capital of the southeastern Peruvian department of Madre de Dios, a haunting scene greets visitors: the ground full of ash, smoke rising from recently burnt leaves and trunks sprawled on the ground like corpses.

A desolate image, and one repeatedly encountered as one advances deeper into a vast expanse of land that had been virgin jungle.

The experience turns deforestation from an abstract concept or a word from a news article into a tangible reality that can be sensed and even permeates the skin.