Trunks of tall and ancient shihuahuaco trees are transported on 4 September 2022 in the southeastern Peruvian department of Madre de Dios. EFE/Paolo Aguilar

A view of a charred section of Amazon rainforest on 4 September 2022 in the southeastern Peruvian department of Madre de Dios. EFE/Paolo Aguilar

The Amazon may be known as the planet's main green lung, but smoke and the charred remains of thousands of trees cleared away for crop production, cattle-grazing and illegal mining are lending a black tinge to the sky in Peru's portion of the world's largest rainforest.

Just a few minutes' drive from Puerto Maldonado, capital of the southeastern Peruvian department of Madre de Dios, a haunting scene greets visitors: the ground full of ash, smoke rising from recently burnt leaves and trunks sprawled on the ground like corpses.

A desolate image, and one repeatedly encountered as one advances deeper into a vast expanse of land that had been virgin jungle.

The experience turns deforestation from an abstract concept or a word from a news article into a tangible reality that can be sensed and even permeates the skin.