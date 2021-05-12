. The operator Everlyne Onyango shows how the SMS reporting system against gender violence launched by the NGO Action Aid in various areas of Kenya. EFE-EPA/ Patricia Martínez

. The operator Everlyne Onyango shows how the SMS reporting system against gender violence launched by the NGO Action Aid in various areas of Kenya. EFE-EPA/ Patricia Martínez

Jemima Moraa knows from experience that she would not be able to get help if in danger. So after being raped in Nairobi, her only option was to send an SMS to ask for assistance.

"It’s the only system (to report a sexual assault) that I know,” the 20-year-old told Efe.

“I was alone, I screamed but no one came, so the only way to cry for help was through an SMS,” she added, while recalling the incident in 2019 in the Mukuru suburb.

The mobile technology project was officially launched in 2016 by NGO Action Aid alongside other Kenyan associations, including Africa Youth Trust and Wangu Kanja Foundation.

Since then, nearly 2,000 people from the slum, mainly women, have turned to it to denounce rape incidents, maltreatment and child abuse, among other crimes.

Once the SMS is received, a system operator immediately contacts the victims to offer shelter, medical and physiological care as well as free legal support.

"I will call her and the first thing I’ll ask her is if she is safe or not,” Everlyne Onyango, a volunteer for the project told Efe.