People sit inside the Igloo Cafe at Gulmarg ski resort in the outskirts of Srinagar, India, 17 February 2022. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

A Kashmiri hotel employee carries coffee inside the Igloo Cafe at Gulmarg ski resort in the outskirts of Srinagar, India, 17 February 2022. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

A snow cafe on top of a popular ski resort in India-administered Kashmir is enthralling visitors in the troubled Himalayan region amid claims by its builders that it is the largest igloo of its kind in the world.

The snow structure has been created in the western Himalayas of the Gulmarg hill resort, situated 2,650-meter (nearly 8,700 feet) above sea level.

(...)